CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Every Thursday night, 559 Brewery will host line dancing therapy classes.

The classes start at 6:30 p.m. and are held at 356 Pollasky in Old Town Cloases. The classes will be each week on Thursdays and cost $10 a person. All ages can come, and children 10 years and younger are free.

Tammy Velasquez teaches the class. She and Sparkle Soojian from 559 Brewery joined us to teach our Mederios Babb one of the dances.