FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For anyone looking for a job working with children, the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, in partnership with Fresno State and other organizations is hosting the Early Care and Education (ECE)/Child Care Job Fair in Fresno this weekend.

This hiring event will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Mosqueda Community Center, located at 4670 East Butler Avenue.

The job fair seeks people searching for career opportunities in a field that supports and promotes quality early learning for children ages 0 to 5 years. At the event, several agencies will be ready to hire and it will also be an opportunity to learn about available job openings and to complete job applications.

Vacancies include teachers, instructional aides, clerical, trainers, and administrative personnel among other positions. Interested candidates must be 18 years and older, should bring copies of their resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot interview opportunities.