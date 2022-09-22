FILE: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Target announced plans on Thursday to hire 100,000 seasonal employees as this year’s hectic holiday season quickly approaches.

The company said that it is planning to hire team members in-store, as well as employees for its supply chain facilities.

Officials said the company will be working with seasonal employees to come up with more stable and flexible schedules to help give them the desired hours they want to work.

In addition to hiring seasonal employees, Target also announced that it will be starting its Holiday Price Match Guarantee program earlier this year on October 6, lasting through December 24.

You can view Target’s open job positions by clicking here.