A sign designating that a Sprouts store is in the vicinity.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 100 employees for a new location opening soon in Merced.

The store will be at 171 E. Yosemite Avenue and will open on Friday, March 24 – but managers say they want to start the hiring process earlier to be prepared for the grand opening.

A virtual management hiring event will take place on Thursday, interested candidates should visit the Sprouts Career Portal and reference Store 461 to apply online.

Additionally, there will be two in-person team member hiring events on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the El Capitan located at 609 W Main St. in Merced.

Candidates can also apply online in advance here.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers, and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator, and Scan Coordinator

Sprouts spokespeople say the store offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities.