MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 100 employees for a new location opening soon in Merced.
The store will be at 171 E. Yosemite Avenue and will open on Friday, March 24 – but managers say they want to start the hiring process earlier to be prepared for the grand opening.
A virtual management hiring event will take place on Thursday, interested candidates should visit the Sprouts Career Portal and reference Store 461 to apply online.
Additionally, there will be two in-person team member hiring events on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the El Capitan located at 609 W Main St. in Merced.
Candidates can also apply online in advance here.
Employment opportunities include:
- Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers, and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, and more)
- Cashiers
- Courtesy Clerks
- Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator, and Scan Coordinator
Sprouts spokespeople say the store offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities.