MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Superintendent of Schools is hosting a job fair next month in hopes of filling out several positions in both Madera and Mariposa counties.

The free event will take place on Monday, February 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Madera County Superintendent of Schools Conference Center located at 1105 South Madera Avenue in Madera.

Employers are looking to hire teachers, administrators, office staff, custodians, and bus drivers.

Additionally, local colleges and other agencies will attend the event to provide information about degrees and credentials or licensing programs.

Registration prior to the event is encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, email jobfair@mcsos.org.