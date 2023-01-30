Job search with resume and job application on computer work table background

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Unified School District (MUSD) is starting the month of February by hosting a hiring event, officials announced Monday.

The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Madera Workforce Assitance Center located at 2037 W. Cleveland Avenue.

Some current job openings with MUSD include athletic trainer, bus driver, and cafeteria playground aide, among other opportunities. District officials say openings are constantly changing.

For a list of more jobs, visit schooljobs.com.

Those interested in attending are asked to bring their high school diploma or equivalent to the event.