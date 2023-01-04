FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The United States Forest Service is hosting a local hiring event in January regarding job opportunities in wildland firefighting.

The in-person event will take place on January 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel located at 2233 Ventura Street in Fresno.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say they are looking to hire 400 wildland firefighters in California. The position includes benefits like paid training and travel for entry-level positions, competitive pay, and Federal employee benefits.

Organizers say attending will give an opportunity to meet the regional fire and human resources staff, ask questions, learn about the fire crews and their duties, as well possible job offers if qualifications are met by the candidates. Those interested who are not able to attend can also apply on the website.

For event registration and additional information, click here.