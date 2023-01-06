Nurse or Medical staff Applicant filling in company application form document applying for a job, or registering Education training.

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hiring event designed to recruit employees of the recently closed Madera Community Hospital is being held in Madera – by a medical group with operations in Merced.

The hiring event organized by Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Center will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Shebelut/Pierini Room in the Madera Community Hospital located at 1250 E. Almond Avenue in Madera.

The conference room is in the Annex Building on the east side of the hospital campus, inside the building next to the Emergency Room with the red tile roof.

Organizers say if you or anyone you know has been impacted by the closure of the Madera Community Hospital this could be an opportunity to find a new job.

To see the full list of career opportunities and apply online visit dignityhealth.org/maderajobfair.