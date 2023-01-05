Job search with resume and job application on computer work table background

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) is hosting a hiring event for people interested in food services or transit systems.

The event will take place on Wednesday, January 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Nielsen Conference Center located at 3110 W Nielsen Avenue.

Attendants will be able to do onsite applications, interviews, and will be eligible for possible job offers. Parking will be free.

These are the job openings available:

Food Services:

Food production workers I & II

Food production worker/driver

Site Monitor

Transit Services

Paratransit driver

School bus driver

Vehicle detailer (Madera)

Fresno EOC officials say they offer competitive benefits including paid vacations, paid sick time leave, and paid holidays as well as health and retirement benefits.

People interested who won’t be able to attend this event can apply here.