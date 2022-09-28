PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Walmart is hosting a Driver Open House event to hire up to 17 CDL-A drivers in the Porterville area.

The event will take place Oct. 3-7 at the Walmart distribution center located at 1300 S F St. in Porterville.

On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday the event will be held in person from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Virtual events will be held Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

Walmart is on the mission to hire up to 1,500 CDL-A drivers nationwide.

Officials say the driver’s salary starts up to $110,000 with benefits like medical coverage, 401(k) match, paid maternity and parental leave, free college, and much more.

Interested applicants can register by clicking here.

For more information, visit drive4walmart.com