FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Clerk is hiring election workers for the upcoming mid-terms taking place in Nov. 2022.

County officials say election workers will receive paid training and work for a minimum of five days in November.

Election workers will be responsible for helping guide Fresno County voters at the voting centers. The positions are available in all Fresno County cities.

High school junior and senior students in good standing are encouraged to apply and help their communities.

Officials added applicants who speak Spanish, Chinese, Hmong, Khmer, Korean, Lao, Punjabi, Tagalog, or Vietnamese are needed.

Interested people can apply by visiting FresnoCountyJobs.com and clicking on ‘election worker’ or ‘election outreach coordinator’ before Oct. 19, 2022.