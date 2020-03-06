Chukchansi Park holds annual job fair this weekend

This Sept. 18, 2015 photo shows fans arrive at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, Calif., for a minor-league baseball game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Round Rock Express. Fresno authorities say a man died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at a Grizzlies game. Fresno Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti says 41-year-old Dana Hutchings, of Fresno, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 shortly after arriving at a hospital. Botti says an autopsy on Hutchings will be done Thursday to determine a cause of death. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Grizzlies will hold their annual job fair at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno on Saturday.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chukchansi Park employs roughly 500 game-day workers for the Grizzlies baseball season and several stadium special events.

“It’s great for us to be able to hire such a large number of motivated people during the season,” said Derek Franks, Grizzlies president. “We get a ton of qualified applicants every year. It’s always cool for individuals who grew up in the Central Valley and came to Grizzlies games to now work for the organization in some capacity.”

Job seekers should arrive at the ballpark no later than 11 a.m., to ensure they can evaluate the job(s) they’re interested in.

Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to apply for multiple positions at the job fair on March 7th.

The Fresno Grizzlies applications can be completed online at www.fresnogrizzlies.com under the Chukchansi Park tab.

