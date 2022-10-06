FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Buckle up! The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is having a free job fair to hire people for full and part-time positions.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the new parking garage located at 5175 E Clinton Way in Fresno.

Several airlines and agencies like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are looking to fill positions during the job fair.

You will need to bring copies of your resume to the fair.

For more information, call (559) 621-4500, send an email to fresno.airport@fresno.gov, or visit flyfresno.com