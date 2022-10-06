The logo for Amazon.com Inc. is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California.

The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions.

Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield.

Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers an average starting hourly pay of more than $19 per hour.

Those who are hired for a position will be able to pick from a wide range of hours, including full-time and part-time schedules.

To find job opportunities near you, visit Amazon’s application website.