California governor orders paid sick leave for food workers

FILE – In this March 27, 2020, file photo, a worker, wearing a protective mask against the coronavirus, stocks produce before the opening of Gus’s Community Market in San Francisco. Farm workers, grocery store and fast-food employees and delivery drivers will receive two weeks of paid sick leave so they won’t feel pressured to keep working while infected with the coronavirus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. The executive order signed Thursday, April 16, covers those who work for large employers, filling a gap left by a federal act this month that required employers to provide emergency paid sick leave but exempted those with more than 500 workers. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has signed an order granting two weeks of paid sick leave to farmworkers, delivery drivers, grocery stores and fast-food employees so they won’t feel pressured to keep working while infected with the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the financial help is critical for workers he says are making sure Californians have food on their tables.

Newsom said at least 51 workers had tested positive for COVID-19 at a Safeway warehouse in the Central Valley, and one had died.

