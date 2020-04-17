California governor orders paid sick leave for food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has signed an order granting two weeks of paid sick leave to farmworkers, delivery drivers, grocery stores and fast-food employees so they won’t feel pressured to keep working while infected with the coronavirus.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the financial help is critical for workers he says are making sure Californians have food on their tables.
Newsom said at least 51 workers had tested positive for COVID-19 at a Safeway warehouse in the Central Valley, and one had died.
