Best Buy holding holiday hiring job fair in Dinuba this week

FRESNO, California. – (KSEE/KGPE) – Best Buy has announced plans to hire thousands of people this holiday season.

The company says it will be holding job fairs at all of its distribution centers nationwide, including the Dinuba location, on Thursday, August 5.

Interviews will be held on the same day, and applicants will have a chance to be offered a job on the spot.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Best Buy distribution center located at 777 Monte Vista Drive in Dinuba.

More details on open positions can be found here.