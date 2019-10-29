Breaking News
Healthcare for All Stages of Life

Around The Clock Care is a full-service home care agency that provides a continuum of services to meet the needs of patients and caregivers. Our fully certified, licensed staff are dedicated to ensuring that your needs are met. Services include home healthcare, companion care, representative payee services, caregiver training and more.

Around The Clock is Hiring!

Registered Nurses – Physical Therapists – Staffing Supervisor – Caregivers

  • $7,500 to $10,000 sign on bonus for full-time positions
  • Yearly Wellness Bonus
  • Employee Vehicles Provided
  • Educational Reimbursement of up to $3,000 per year
  • Flexible, Nurse Controlled Hours / Shifts
  • Competitive Wage and Benefits package

For more information, call 661-395-5800 or visit BakersfieldCare.com

