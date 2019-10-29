Job Corner

Skip to content
Cox Petroleum
Mid-Cal Labor Solutions
Around the Clock
China Peak job fair this weekend
China Peak’s winter job fair is Saturday
Job opening: Take care of Fresno State’s Victor E. Bulldog for $42k per year
200 jobs available with Pardini’s Catering
Valley Agribusiness Job Fair is Thursday in Fresno
New Amazon facility expected to bring 1,000+ jobs to Bakersfield
