Caeleb Dressel, of United States, poses after winning the gold medal in the men’s 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TOKYO (AP) — Arriving in Tokyo as one of the games’ most-hyped athletes, Caeleb Dressel met the moment with one scintillating performance after another.

By the time he was done, Dressel had piled up five gold medals to claim his place on swimming’s Mount Rushmore.

He’s only the fifth swimmer to capture that much gold in a single Olympics. The others: Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz, Kirstin Otto and Matt Biondi.