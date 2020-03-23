Live Now
Governor Gavin Newsom providing an update on the COVID-19 situation

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

US Olympian Kate Nye weighs in on virus impacts

Japan 2020

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the 2020 Olympic games put on pause due to coronavirus concerns, athletes across the world have been speaking up on the impacts.

On Monday, U.S. Olympian Kate Nye went to social media, saying those who have secured a spot on the Olympic team should still have those spots when the games are actually held.

Nye sat down for a Skype interview with WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles. She weighs in on the Olympic games and how the health scare has impacted her from a mental health standpoint.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds