Tulare’s Richard Torrez Jr. claims silver in Tokyo

USA’s Richard Torrez Jr (red) and Cuba’s Dainier Pero fight during their men’s super heavy (over 91kg) quarter-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 1, 2021. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO (KSEE) — Tulare boxer Richard Torrez Jr. is coming back to the Central Valley with a silver medal, after falling to Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan Saturday.

Torrez Jr, also known as Kiki, stepped into the ring having defeated Algerian Chouaib Bouloudinats, Cuban Dainier Pero, and Kazakhstan boxer Kamshybek Kunkabayev en route to the silver.

Watch parties in Tulare celebrated Torrez’s medal and the effort that got him to Tokyo, “Nobody sees the sweat and the blood and the tears that happen behind the closed doors of a gym,“ said Torrez’s father Richard Torrez Sr. “They only see when he dances in front of the lights and it is just awesome the community is supporting him.”