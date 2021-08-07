Tulare’s Richard Torrez Jr. claims silver in Tokyo

TOKYO (KSEE) — Tulare boxer Richard Torrez Jr. is coming back to the Central Valley with a silver medal, after falling to Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan Saturday.
Torrez Jr, also known as Kiki, stepped into the ring having defeated Algerian Chouaib Bouloudinats, Cuban Dainier Pero, and Kazakhstan boxer Kamshybek Kunkabayev en route to the silver.
Watch parties in Tulare celebrated Torrez’s medal and the effort that got him to Tokyo, “Nobody sees the sweat and the blood and the tears that happen behind the closed doors of a gym,“ said Torrez’s father Richard Torrez Sr. “They only see when he dances in front of the lights and it is just awesome the community is supporting him.”