Tulare boxer Richard Torrez Jr. wins in Tokyo, will go for the gold

TOKYO (KSEE) — Tulare boxer Richard Torrez Jr. is headed to the gold medal round after winning Tuesday in the semi-finals of the men’s superheavyweight boxing tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Torrez upset Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan and will now advance to the gold medal round to face Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan. That bout will take place on Aug. 7 at 11:15 P.M.

Mission Oak High School in Tulare held a watch party for Torrez’s fight Tuesday. His mother says it feels like the Olympic opportunity is a long time coming.

“It feels like it took forever to get to the Olympics and now it is like, ‘Oh, here we go.’ It’s real. It is a dream come true,” says Kim Torrez, Torrez Jr’s mother.

It’s been 17 years since a boxer from Team USA claimed gold in men’s boxing at the Olympic Games. Torrez will have a shot to break the drought on Saturday.