The DeChambeaus: Silencing the noise, overcoming the odds, and going for the gold

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis East alum Bryson DeChambeau has good memories of playing golf in Japan, having helped Team USA win a world amateur team championship there. Now Bryson is back, and going after Olympic gold.

“I don’t think they’re gonna yell Brooksy at him,” says Jan, DeChambeau’s mother of the absence of crowds for the Tokyo games.

The much-publicized feud between DeChambeau and fellow golfer Brooks Koepka has hit critical mass over the last month.

“Overall, I think it’s good to get more people involved,” says Jan DeChambeau. “There’s a lot of times where I get so mad when I see things that are posted by people who don’t even know golf.”

Much of that hype over the feud is expected to die down as DeChambeau goes for the gold for Team USA in Tokyo.

“It’s gonna be special,” says Jon DeChambeau, Bryson’s father. “I hope we get the opportunity to share it with the people in the Central Valley.”

The Tokyo games may hit differently this year for Jon DeChambeau, who several years ago found himself in desperate need of a kidney. A kidney that he eventually found by reconnecting with an old high school golf teammate, Ron Bankofier. At a charity event benefiting the Fresno Kidney Foundation, Bankofier offered to donate his kidney to DeChambeau.

“He gave me the opportunity to live a life that I wanted to live watching my son,” says Jon DeChambeau. “[It] means everything to me.”

Four years later, Jon DeChambeau has watched his son become one of the best players in the world, win a major championship, and now will watch him compete to bring a gold medal back to Clovis.

“Being an Olympic gold medalist, representing your country,” DeChambeau says. “I don’t know that that could be outweighed by anything.”