Suni Lee’s Olympic gold win will inspire Fresno’s younger Hmong community, leaders say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno’s Suni Lee made history as the first Asian-American woman to take Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around.

It’s a huge win for the Hmong community in Fresno. The 18-year-old is the first Hmong-American to compete in the Olympics.

Local Hmong leaders say her win will inspire younger community members – and help them become more culturally aware.

“Being able to see somebody that looks like you become successful, it gives you something in the back of your head that says, ‘Hey maybe I can do it, too’,” said Yia Her, the president of the California Hmong Chamber of Commerce.

The 18-year old’s family has gone viral for this video celebrating her win in Minnesota. The Olympian is now the fifth consecutive U.S. gymnast to take gold in the all-around.