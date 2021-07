TOKYO (KSEE) — Tulare’s Richard Torrez Jr. wins in Tokyo Thursday and will move on in the men’s super heavyweight tournament.

Torrez defeated Chouaib Bouloudinats of Algeria at Kokugikan Arena winning each of the bout’s three rounds.

Torrez will now face Dainier Christian Pero Justiz representing Cuba in the quarterfinals of the super heavyweight tournament. That match will take place on Aug 1 at 3:06 A.M. PDT.