TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 01: Richard Torrez Junior (red) of Team the United States exchanges punches with Dainier Pero of Team Cuba during the Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) semi final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Themba Hadebe – Pool/Getty Images)

TOKYO (KSEE) — Tulare’s Richard Torrez Jr. guaranteed himself a medal by winning in the superheavyweight boxing tournament Sunday at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Torrez defeated Cuban Danier Pero in the quarterfinals and will now advance to the semifinals to meet Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan. That bout will take place Aug 3 at 11:18 P.M. PDT.

In Olympic boxing tournaments, bronze medals are awarded to both fighters who do not win in the quarterfinal rounds.