Quest for Gold: Rhythmic Gymnast Evita Griskenas: ‘At 6, I wanted to win the Olympics’

Japan 2020
Evita Griskenas of the United States competes during rhythmic gymnastics Individual All Around and Qualifications Hoop on Day 7 of Lima 2019 Pan American Games at Villa El Salvador Sports Center on August 02, 2019 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN RADIO) — On this week’s episode of Quest For Gold, we wrap up 2019, and set our eyes on 2020.

Some of the top headlines we’ll be covering:

  • Simone Biles picked up another award
  • Dozens of Americans have already qualified to compete in Japan in 2020

And this week we speak with rhythmic gymnast Evita Griskenas.  She just graduated from Carl Sandburg High School (Orland Park), but she’s competed around the world, and now aims to get to the podium in Japan in 2020.  WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with her about getting into the sport, her goals in 2020, battling the Russians and how she chooses the music for her performances.

