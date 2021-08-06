Paris 2024: ‘The city of light’ is ready to shine

TOKYO (KSEE) — In six months, Beijing is holding the Winter Olympics, and then Paris will host Summer Games with an unusual turnaround time of three years, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paris has known since 2017 that it would be hosting the 2024 Games. Tony Estanguet, the president of “Paris 2024,” says the city is ready.

“We really want to continue to push and prioritize everything related to the emotion of sport,” Estanguet says. “That’s what will mark the success of the games.”

“Paris 2024” organizers say they have a bold vision that begins with opening the Olympics to more people by holding events outside of traditional venues. This includes putting competitions at the heart of the city and in front of the most famous Parisian landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, for beach volleyball, wrestling, and judo.

“I can’t wait to bring the flag back to Paris,” Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris. “I can’t wait for the people of Paris to see it.”

There will be some notable differences between the 2024 Games and the 1924 Olympics, the last time Paris hosted the Olympics. Get ready for breakdancing; a brand new Olympic sport in 2024.

The official handover from Tokyo to Paris will take place on Sunday during the closing ceremony. A giant flag is expected to be flown from the Eiffel Tower, said to be the biggest flag ever flown.