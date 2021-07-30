Olympic BMX racing inspires other racers in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As BMX in the Olympics is underway, the Woodward Park BMX racing track is filled with young riders learning the sport and taking part in competitions.

Ryan Garcia manages the facility owned by the City of Fresno and says the track has been opened since 2008, the same year BMX racing first debuted in the Olympic games.

“It’s a great sport for people of all ages to do,” said Garcia. “Here at Woodward park BMX, we have instruction, camps and competitions. We also have equipment you can rent.”

Racers say they feel inspired by Olympic BMX racers to train and work harder here in Fresno in hopes of competing at higher levels in the future.

Although BMX Cycling has already concluded at the Olympics, viewers are able to tune in Friday for the BMX Freestyle event.

To learn about BMX racing in Fresno, those interested can head to the Woodward Park BMX website.