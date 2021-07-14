Next stop: Tokyo, Sports Director Andrew Marden departs for the 2020 Olympics

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — There are nine more days until the opening ceremonies for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and Sports Director Andrew Marden departed for his almost-month-long trip Wednesday.

The first few days of the journey will see Marden getting the lay of the land in Tokyo, navigating the city, recording video, and tracking down Team USA athletes. Team USA has 613 members altogether.

These games are unique being the first ever to be postponed due to a global pandemic. Additionally, the roar of the crowd won’t be heard this year as a state of emergency has been declared in Tokyo because of the Coronavirus.

“I was always a fan of the Olympics for the simple fact that you’re representing your country. In a sense, I’m also representing my country,” says Marden. “I am there as a member of the American media to report on athletes, mostly from Team USA but from some other countries as well that have ties back to this country.”

