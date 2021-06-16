Meijer LPGA Classic features Olympic hopefuls

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As we inch closer to the Tokyo Games, Michigan golf fans have the opportunity this week to come watch a number of Olympic hopefuls at work during the Meijer LPGA Classic.

As golfers prepared Wednesday for the tournament at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, they said the Olympics are just as or even more important than the LPGA Tour’s major tournaments.

“If I can be on the Olympics, I want to be there,” Lexi Thompson, who’s hoping to make Team USA, said. “Honestly, any tournament that you can represent your country, it’s the highest on my list. Solheim Cup, Olympics, it’s my number one goal. Going into this year, this was a big year for us representing our country. So those were my two top teams to be on.”

“I would put (the Olympics) even with the majors. One really special thing about the LPGA Tour is we play against the best in the world every single week, so many different countries are represented and I feel like I’m representing Canada every time I tee it up,” Brooke Henderson, the reigning Meijer LPGA Classic champion, said.

While there are many restrictions that will come with traveling to Japan for the games, athletes say they will do whatever it takes to compete.

“It’s just so cool to be a part of that, that I am willing to go jump through so many loopholes to make this happen. Personally, I’m just really excited,” Sophia Popov of Germany said.

“I got vaccinated so I’m not too worried. Going over there, I don’t care what’s over there, just representing my country, I want to be there wearing my country’s colors,” Thompson agreed.

The American women’s golf team will be decided by the end of the month. If she makes the team, this would be Thompson’s second time at the Olympics. She also competed in Rio in 2016.

The first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic tees off Thursday morning. Tickets are $10.