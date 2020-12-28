Journey to Tokyo: Olympin

80-year-old Don Bigsby has been an Olympic pin collector since 1980. He estimates that at one point, he had about 20,000 pins!

“I had, in my cellar, pin boards up on the wall my grandfather made for me,” smiles Bigsby. “I had thousands and thousands of pins from the Olympics all the way back into the 20’s and 30’s.”

Don Bigsby is the president and founder of Olympin, the world’s largest Olympic collectors club. He started it in 1982 with seven members.

Currently, the club has roughly 500 members in more than 30 countries.

“What I do is out of pride, really,” said Bigsby. “I started this thing from nothing 38 years ago and built it up into this organization that’s finally acknowledged by the IOC and even the USOC.”

Believe it or not, Olympic pin trading actually dates back to 1896. That makes it more than just a hobby, it makes it a tradition. And it comes with a lifetime of stories for Don Bigsby and the members of Olympin.

“I’ve had many people write me and say, ‘I was on eBay and I bought this pin. What’s it worth?’ he says. “That’s not the pleasure of the hobby. The pleasure of it is the people, meeting them, interacting with people. Learning about the world.

“And all the things I learned, I didn’t learn in high school. ‘Cause I didn’t really pay attention, probably.”