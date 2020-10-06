Journey to Japan WEB EXTRA: A conversation with Roy Tomizawa

The last time the Olympics were held in Tokyo, before next summer’s games, was 1964. Roy Tomizawa is a Japanese-American who wrote a book about that year, calling it the ‘greatest year in the history of Japan.’

Andrew Marden talks with Tomizawa about how the Olympics were instrumental in helping Japan return to a global stage less than 20 years after the end of World War II.

