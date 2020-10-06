Journey to Japan: Laura Berg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In the mid-1990’s, Laura Berg was a standout outfielder at Fresno State. She was a four-time all-American who hit .414 in her career.

She brought that success with her to the international stage.

“To be able to represent my family, the community I came from, represent Fresno State, is just a sense of pride,” says Berg.

Imagine how proud she felt to win four medals!

And three of them were gold.

Laura Berg hit .325 in her Olympic career, with a perfect fielding percentage as the starting centerfielder. She is the only four-time Olympian in USA Softball history.

She will be a five-time Olympian in Tokyo; she is an assistant coach for Team USA.

“I can’t wait. It’s a different aspect,” says Berg, the head softball coach at Oregon State since 2013. “You don’t have the glove on, you don’t have a bat in your hand and just coach. At that level you are just maintaining and managing, you know?

“I think we have the best players in the world,” said Berg.

