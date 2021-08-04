Jenna Prandini still has a chance to win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley native and Clovis sprinter Jenna Prandini may have another shot at winning gold in this year’s Olympic games.

After placing fourth in the women’s 100-meter final and finishing fifth in her heat during the 200-meter, Prandini may be given another chance to run in Tokyo with her teammates after the United States advanced to the final in the 4×100-meter relay.

Prandini did not run in Wednesday’s heat, a team of other runners from the U.S. finished with the second-best time overall in Wednesday’s two heats, thereby advancing the United States to the final where it is likely Jenna will be one of the four Americans to run in the relay.

For weeks family, friends, and community members in the Valley have been following and supporting Prandini throughout her journey at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

No matter the results, Prandini has left behind a legacy that Central Valley natives will always remember: Prandini’s old principal at Mickey Cox Elementary says that Prandini is an inspiration to next-generation students making their way through Clovis schools.

“It just teaches our kids that if you have a goal, and you have the ability to accomplish that goal, you can do it,” said Floth. “And to see it right out in front and so close and personal really has to be an inspiration for all of Clovis.”