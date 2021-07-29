Jenna Prandini qualifies for the semifinals as her family cheers her on from the other side of the world

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Jenna Prandini’s family and friends were watching as she placed third and qualified for the semifinals Thursday.

Theresa Prandini, Jenna’s mother, said the Olympics have always been her daughter’s dream.

“She in kindergarten said she wanted to go to the Olympics and she didn’t know in what, she just said ‘I want to go to the Olympics one day,'” she said.

Born to compete, the former Clovis High track star and Oregon Duck made her second Olympic appearance Thursday, after finishing tenth in the 200m track in 2016.

She’s now getting another shot, participating in the 100m and 200m track and field events for Team USA in Tokyo.

Her parents were rooting for her from home this time.

“There’s something about watching it live that would be better or in a full stadium, but it’s exciting here, don’t get me wrong. It’s just as thrilling,” father Carlo Prandini said.

Former college roommate, teammate, and friend Ashante Horsley said Prandini’s dedication is what sets her apart.

“She’s extremely disciplined, more than anyone that I’ve ever met and so I think that there’s not very many limits to what she can accomplish,” Horsley said.

The Central Valley, especially in Prandini’s hometown of Clovis, is showing its love with painted storefronts and signs.

“We appreciate all the support for Jenna and the friendship we really have in this community and send those good vibes over there,” Carlo said.

Prandini will be running her choice event the 200m track event early Sunday morning.