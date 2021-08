TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 02: (L-R) Lorene Dorcas Bazolo of Team Portugal, Jenna Prandini of Team United States and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica compete in the Women’s 200 metres semi finals on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis sprinter Jenna Prandini is out of the 200-meters in Tokyo 2020 after finishing fifth in her heat and not qualifying for the Olympic finals.

Jenna Prandini will not advance to the finals in the 200m. She finished fifth in her heat (22.57 sec). — Andrew Marden (@andrewmarden) August 2, 2021

“We just want to say we’re so proud of you, Jenna,” said Chrissy Prandini-Wilken, Jenna’s sister at a Sunday evening watch party to cheer on the Olympian.