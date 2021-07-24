Golfer Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis East alum Bryson DeChambeau has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be competing for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, according to USA Golf.

Officials say DeChambeau received a positive test during the final phase of testing before leaving the U.S. for Tokyo.

In a statement on behalf of USA Golf, Dechambeau wrote, in part, “I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA. Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team.”

Dechambeau went on to wish Team USA the best of luck during next week’s competition and said he will now focus on recovering from the virus.

“I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so,” wrote Dechambeau.

Patrick Reed has been announced as DeChambeu’s replacement for the first round of competition at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday, July 29.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is now the only two-time Olympian in the sport, which was reintroduced to the program in 2016.