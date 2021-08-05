Fresno’s Lynn Williams, US women’s soccer team win bronze in their final Olympic match

United States’ Lynn Williams, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Netherlands during a women’s quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

TOKYO (KSEE) – Fresno-native Lynn Williams and the U.S. Women’s National Team are taking home a bronze medal after beating Australia in their final soccer match during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With a final score of 4-3 over Australia, the U.S. Women’s National Team earned their first bronze medal in its Olympic history.

For Fresno-native Lynn Williams, this year’s Games were her first time participating in the Olympics on Team USA.

Although Williams was originally named an alternate, the Central Valley star helped lead the women’s team to victory during their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands.

At just 28-years-old, Williams can now call herself a medal-winning Olympian.