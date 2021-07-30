Fresno’s Lynn Willams hero in Team USA soccer win vs. the Netherlands

United States’ Lynn Williams, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Netherlands during a women’s quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

The Olympian's uncle and Fresno State coach shares what it was like watching his niece score in Tokyo

TOKYO (KSEE) — Lynn Williams of Fresno was one of the heroes Friday as Team USA beat the Netherlands in the Tokyo Olympic women’s soccer semifinals.

Williams’ goal gave the US a short-lived lead before the Netherlands tied the score 2-2 and elicited penalty kicks that led to a Team USA win.

“It was incredible,” says JD Williams, Lynn’s uncle and Fresno State football defensive backs coach. “Just proud of her. Just awesome.”

“Four o’clock in the morning, I’m up watching it,” says Williams, who was on the phone with his brother during the match. “We’re talking and then it happened, she scored her goal. It’s one of those things that very few people get to experience.”

“Lynn’s always been motivated,” says Williams. “She’s just taking advantage of the opportunity.”

Originally competitive in high school, Williams and Team USA track and field star Jenna Prandini find themselves in Tokyo competing on the world stage for gold. JD Williams says it says a lot about the local community.

“A small community like Fresno putting out Olympians, it just tells you this is a great place and a fertile ground for athletes.”