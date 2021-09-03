Former FPU swimmer wins another gold medal at Paralympics

Tokyo 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 27: Robert Griswold of Team United States reacts after winning a gold medal and setting a world record during the men’s 100m backstroke – S8 final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Former Fresno Pacific University student Robert Griswold has won another gold at the Paralympics, this time in the 100-meter butterfly.

Griswold, a two-time Paralympian who also competed in Rio, won a gold medal in the men’s 100-meter backstroke in Tokyo on Aug. 28. and set a world record in the process, finishing in a time of 1:02:55.

Griswold was born and raised in New Jersey but swam at Fresno Pacific a few years ago.

He now is coming home with two gold medals from his time at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com