Former FPU swimmer wins another gold medal at Paralympics

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Former Fresno Pacific University student Robert Griswold has won another gold at the Paralympics, this time in the 100-meter butterfly.
Griswold, a two-time Paralympian who also competed in Rio, won a gold medal in the men’s 100-meter backstroke in Tokyo on Aug. 28. and set a world record in the process, finishing in a time of 1:02:55.
Griswold was born and raised in New Jersey but swam at Fresno Pacific a few years ago.
He now is coming home with two gold medals from his time at the Paralympics in Tokyo.