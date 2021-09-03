Former FPU swimmer wins another gold medal at Paralympics

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 27: Robert Griswold of Team United States reacts after winning a gold medal and setting a world record during the men’s 100m backstroke – S8 final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Former Fresno Pacific University student Robert Griswold has won another gold at the Paralympics, this time in the 100-meter butterfly.

Griswold, a two-time Paralympian who also competed in Rio, won a gold medal in the men’s 100-meter backstroke in Tokyo on Aug. 28. and set a world record in the process, finishing in a time of 1:02:55.

Griswold was born and raised in New Jersey but swam at Fresno Pacific a few years ago.

He now is coming home with two gold medals from his time at the Paralympics in Tokyo.