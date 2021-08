FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis High School alum Jenna Prandini has qualified for the women’s 200-meter semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics after winning her first-round heat at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Prandini advanced to the next round after winning the last of 7 first-round heats with a time of 22.56.

She will join fellow Team USA teammates Gabrielle Thomas and Anavia Battle in the semifinal round.

All three Americans finished in the top 10 of the women’s 200-meter event.