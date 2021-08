TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 06: Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabrielle Thomas of Team United States celebrate winning the silver medal in the Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

TOKYO (KSEE) — Clovis-native Jenna Prandini took home silver at the Tokyo Olympic Games Friday after team USA came in second in the women’s 4x100m relay.

Prandini and Team USA came in just in front of bronze medal winners Great Britain and behind gold medal performers Jamaica. She ran the third leg of the relay and the team clocked in an official time of 41.45.

The silver is Prandini’s first medal in her second Olympic games.