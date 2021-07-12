Clovis East alum Bryson DeChambeau fulfills childhood dream of becoming Olympic athlete

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE) – Several big-name golfers, including world #2 Dustin Johnson, opted out of playing in the Olympics. But not Clovis East grad Bryson DeChambeau.

“I mean, any time you get to represent your country, you can’t miss that opportunity, at least for me,” said Bryson.

Bryon’s father, Jon DeChambeau, says his son has been waiting for the opportunity for a long time.

“The Olympics is something he wanted to be a part of, ever since he was a little kid,” Jon said.

Maybe because in the DeChambeau household, every time the Olympics rolled around, they were watching.

“We watched the Olympics a lot… I love the opening ceremonies, I love the closing ceremonies, I’ve always got that on,” said Jan DeChambeau, Bryson’s mother.

And in 2003, when he was only nine years old, Bryson got to meet Fresno native Randy Lavelle Williams during the Len Ross Fresno City Junior Amateur Tournament and touch the Olympic gold medal he won in the long jump in 1972.

“We got to meet him and hold the gold medal, and Bryson got to do that kind of stuff, it stuck with him,” explained Jon.

To the point that 18 years later, Bryson couldn’t turn down the opportunity to compete for an Olympic gold medal of his own.

“He wants to be supportive of our country, and going there and representing the United States, it’s the biggest honor you can have,” said Jon.

An honor that will be a little different this time around.

Bryson won’t get to walk in the opening ceremonies, won’t get to watch other Olympic events, and won’t have his family there to share the moments with him.

But despite all that, Bryson says it’s still going to be worth it.

“This Olympics is gonna be different, but for me you know, again, I’m okay with it, and I love the opportunity to represent the country,” said Bryson.