Bryson DeChambeau’s father reacts to positive COVID-19 test: “Being taken away by COVID is tragic. It’s terrible.”

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE) – Jon DeChambeau went to bed on Friday night expecting to be one sleep closer to watching his son, Bryson, realize a lifelong dream of competing in golf for team USA at the Olympic games.

“It’s something Bryson always wanted to do. He wanted to be an olympian. We were so happy and so blessed to have him have that opportunity,” Jon said.

It all changed on Saturday morning when Jon received a phone call from Bryson, telling him he’s tested positive for COVID-19 twice. Now, unable to compete in the Olympics.

“Just the disappointment and the pain of working so hard to get somewhere and receiving the honor of going and representing the United States and then all of a sudden, getting that taken away from you by nothing that Bryson’s done – it’s not his fault,” he said.

Jon says Bryson is not feeling any symptoms right now but will quarantine in Dallas for two weeks before finishing off the rest of the PGA Tour. Jon said he believes his son will be ready to compete.

“You know, when you have something taken away from you, you tend to go out with a little bit of fire. He’s going to be very aggressive and excited about that, I can promise you,” Jon said.

When asked about the 2024 games, Jon said his son is a competitor and since he’s made the team once, he’s going to want to make it again.