HARTFORD, Conn. (WTAJ) -- From football to track & field, college athletes from around the world are now getting a chance at the big time thanks to the new NCAA rules saying athletes can benefit/profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL).

World Wrestling Entertainment has jumped at the chance to help create future superstars and created their own NIL program -- Next In Line -- to allow collegiate athletes to benefit from the company while continuing their college careers. The first NIL athlete, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, signed with the company but will be allowed to finish his senior year while defending his NCAA title.