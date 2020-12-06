Santa zips down Rio’s Sugarloaf Mountain

RIO DE JANEIRO (NBC News/Reuters) — Santa Claus traded in the chimney for a more extreme arrival this Christmas.

He zip-lined down Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain.

Traditional family celebrations for Christmas take place on Dec. 25 in Brazil, although festivities are expected to look a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil has registered more than six-and-a-half million cases of coronavirus and over 176-thousand deaths.