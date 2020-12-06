Santa zips down Rio’s Sugarloaf Mountain

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO DE JANEIRO (NBC News/Reuters) — Santa Claus traded in the chimney for a more extreme arrival this Christmas.

He zip-lined down Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain.

Traditional family celebrations for Christmas take place on Dec. 25 in Brazil, although festivities are expected to look a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil has registered more than six-and-a-half million cases of coronavirus and over 176-thousand deaths.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com