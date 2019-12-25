Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Open sign

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Did you forget to pick up something for Christmas breakfast, lunch or dinner? Or do you just need to find somewhere to grab a coffee or a meal?

Well, good news!

Several of your favorite chains are open for business on Christmas.

Hours and locations vary and some close early for the holiday, so it’s best to call ahead before showing up with an empty stomach.

Here’s what is open on Christmas:

  • 7-Eleven: Most locations open 24 hours
  • Circle K: Hours vary, some open 24 hours. 
  • CVS — check hours ahead of time, most pharmacies closed
  • Denny’s — open 24 hours
  • Dunkin‘ — hours vary
  • IHOP — hours vary
  • Rite-Aid: Most locations open but hours vary
  • Starbucks — hours vary
  • Walgreens — open regular hours, pharmacies depend on location

Is your store in the Central Valley open for business? Let us know!

