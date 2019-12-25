Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Did you forget to pick up something for Christmas breakfast, lunch or dinner? Or do you just need to find somewhere to grab a coffee or a meal?

Well, good news!

Several of your favorite chains are open for business on Christmas.

Hours and locations vary and some close early for the holiday, so it’s best to call ahead before showing up with an empty stomach.

Here’s what is open on Christmas:

7-Eleven: Most locations open 24 hours

Most locations open 24 hours Circle K: Hours vary, some open 24 hours.

Hours vary, some open 24 hours. CVS — check hours ahead of time, most pharmacies closed

— check hours ahead of time, most pharmacies closed Denny’s — open 24 hours

— open 24 hours Dunkin ‘ — hours vary

‘ — hours vary IHOP — hours vary

— hours vary Rite-Aid: Most locations open but hours vary

Most locations open but hours vary Starbucks — hours vary

— hours vary Walgreens — open regular hours, pharmacies depend on location

Is your store in the Central Valley open for business? Let us know!

