Former President Trump will hold a rally in Michigan on Oct. 1 to boost several GOP candidates, including Tudor Dixon, who trails in the polls of his closely watched race to unseat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Trump’s Save America PAC said in a Thursday release that the 7 p.m. rally will be held at the Macomb County Community College Sports & Expo Center.

The former president will seek to boost the candidacies of Dixon, Republican state attorney general nominee Matthew DePerno and Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo, all of whom he has endorsed.

The news comes as the high-stakes race between Dixon and Whitmer heats up.

Earlier this week, Whitmer’s campaign embraced the new Republicans for Whitmer group, which consists of more than 150 prominent Republicans pushing to reelect the Michigan Democrat.

The group said its backs Whitmer because she has been an effective leader for the state and was best suited to heal rifts between the two parties.

She is polling well ahead of Dixon less than two months out from Election Day.

DePerno is also lagging slightly behind in the polls against current Democratic state Attorney General Dana Nessel in their race.

Nessel last month called for a special prosecutor to probe DePerno and others who she said sought to gain improper access to ballot voting machines after the 2020 election.

DePerno has denied the allegations, while a prosecutor is considering charges in the matter, according to nonprofit news source Bridge Michigan.

Trump-backed Karamo, who has also repeated the former president’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen, faces a tough battle against Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.