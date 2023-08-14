Former President Trump on Monday said former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) shouldn’t testify before a grand jury that is preparing to potentially indict Trump this week.

“I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Duncan confirmed Saturday that he had been requested to testify before a Fulton County grand jury Tuesday, indicating charges in District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) 2020 election investigation are imminent.

Duncan, a Trump critic, is one of multiple witnesses expected to testify behind closed doors early this week before grand jurors vote on indictments in the case.

“I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia,” Trump wrote. “He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!”

Independent journalist George Chidi also indicated that he had been asked to testify before the grand jury Tuesday.

Any charges brought against Trump would mark the fourth indictment facing the former president as he attempts to campaign to return to the White House. Willis has been probing an infamous Jan. 2, 2021, call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and other efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump has been warned in his other criminal cases against intimidating witnesses or making inflammatory statements, but has repeatedly attacked judges, prosecutors and juries taking part in the probes.

“No, I didn’t tamper with the election! Those who rigged & stole the election were the ones doing the tampering, & they are the slime that should be prosecuted,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post earlier Monday.

“Would someone please tell the Fulton County grand jury that I did not tamper with the election,” he said in another post.